Controversial Noble Square deli cited for violating Chicago vaccine mandate

A Noble Square deli known for mixing food and politics is now taking on Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Nini's Deli was recently cited for violating Chicago's vaccine mandate, which requires proof of vaccination for indoor dining.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the son of the owners called the rule 'unconstitutional and ungodly.'

Nini's Deli closed temporarily in the summer of 2020 after its owners publicly decried LGBTQ rights and the Black Lives Matter movement in social media posts.

According to the Tribune, about three dozen Chicago businesses have been cited for violating the city's mandate since it took effect on Jan 3.