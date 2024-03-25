Controversy at Harvey City Council meeting over video posted by alderwoman

A crowded City Council meeting was underway in Harvey Monday night.

On the agenda was a resolution to censure Alderwoman Colby Chapman.

Chapman posted a video during Black History Month depicting a teenager standing on top of a Harvey police command van.

The city attorney reportedly classified it as trespassing and highlighted potential liability for Harvey if the young man had been injured.

Chapman took to Facebook Monday, asserting that Harvey has more pressing matters to address.

"Ask the individuals, you know, the other alderpersons, to really take a deep and long look into what this means. I'm asking you all to stand committed to the fight, and let's not — let's not allow this to be the full focus, right? There are a multitude of other issues that we're dealing with across the city," said Chapman.

The meeting is ongoing, and we will provide updates if they become available.