Controversy erupts in Highland Park over city's attempted 'poverty simulation'

Some Highland Park residents expressed outrage over the city's decision to organize a "poverty simulation event" for this past weekend.

Originally slated for Saturday at the Highland Park Country Club, the event was abruptly canceled by the city mere days before its scheduled occurrence.

The city administration asserted that the purpose of the poverty simulation was to enhance residents' comprehension and consciousness regarding the challenges of living in poverty within Lake County.

According to city officials, participants would have been immersed in scenarios where they faced severe resource limitations, forcing them to confront tough decisions that could have adverse consequences for both themselves and their families.

However, some residents boldly opposed the simulation, saying that it was insensitive and inappropriate.

In response to their concerns, residents plan to attend the upcoming City Council Meeting on Monday night, demanding answers regarding the planning and rationale behind the simulation.

They argue that Highland Park residents are grappling with increased property taxes, elevated costs for essential goods and services and a notable vacancy rate of approximately 35 percent in the central commercial zone.

The meeting is scheduled to occur at 5:30 p.m. at 1707 St. John's Avenue in Highland Park.