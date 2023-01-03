Controversy surrounds Woodlawn school being used to house migrants

As early as this Friday, a group of migrants may be moving into a former elementary school on Chicago’s South Side.

But the plan is not without controversy.

The now vacant building at 64th and University Avenue once housed Wadsworth Elementary School. But now, the city confirms they are planning to use this space as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.

So far, more than 3,800 migrants have arrived to Chicago on buses from the Texas border.

Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor of the 20th Ward says she was told the city might be placing upwards of 300 asylum seekers in the old elementary school.

However, Taylor says she was not consulted on this plan, nor was she able to talk with residents about their feelings before a decision was made.

She is calling out the city and the mayor's office for the move.

Meanwhile, a city official says "former schools like Wadsworth are ideal because of the ample space" — and confirms that repairs have been underway in the building to accommodate a temporary shelter.

"The community gets to decide what happens to this school, our tax dollars are paying for it," Taylor said. "We have to work together for the betterment of the community, so the thought that the City of Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot would carry out this plan and spend $1.5 million on a school that’s closed — she needs to remember I’m elected just like she is."

FOX 32 requested a statement on this matter from Mayor Lightfoot but have not yet heard back.

It's unclear exactly how many migrants will be placed at this location, and for how long.