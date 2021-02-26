Convicted child murderer released from prison

Cayce Williams, a man convicted of killing and raping a child in 1997, was released from prison on parole Thursday.

Williams, formerly of Elgin, will live in unincorporated Crystal Lake, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Bill Prim said Williams is registered as a child murderer and sexual predator with the sheriff’s office.

"I understand the resident’s concerns with Williams’ release into our community," Prim said in a statement. "I want to reassure the residents that we proactively and continually verify all of our registered sexual offender’s information to ensure that they comply with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act."

Williams, 47, served 24 years in prison after being convicted of murdering and sexually assaulting 20-month-old Quortney Kley in 1997.