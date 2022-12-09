Convicted felon extradited to Chicago, charged with fatally shooting man near Greyhound bus station

article

A convicted felon was charged Friday with fatally shooting a man near a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side in October.

Rodnee Miller, 26, of Minnesota, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of murder, strong probability of death.

On Oct. 24, Duwon Gaddis, 30, allegedly got into an argument with Miller around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.

Gaddis, of Palos Hills, was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Police say Miller arrived at the station from Minneapolis, Minn. He then waited for Gaddis to arrive, approached him and fatally shot him.

Miller then allegedly changed his clothes and left the station.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Miller, a twice-convicted felon, was captured in Alabama on Nov. 22.

He was then extradited to Chicago, and charged accordingly on Friday.