Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station

A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side.

The man, whose age was unknown, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for details.