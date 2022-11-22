Chicago crime: Teen charged in death of 7-year-old, convicted felon charged in fatal Greyhound shooting

Chicago police announced charges in two fatal shootings that occurred last month.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 7-year-old boy that occurred on Oct. 26.

Akeem Briscoe was fatally shot in the abdomen while he was washing his hands in the bathroom of his home in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue in Humboldt Park.

Akeem’s mother and older brother and sister were in the home at the time, the boy’s uncle Terribia Misters said. "They had to see their little brother get shot. On his way to the hospital, he said, ‘I’m OK.’

There was a group on group conflict occurring in the alley behind Akeem's home when he was shot.

Two adults are also in custody in connection to this fatal shooting.

Chief Brendan Deenihan said they do not believe the 16-year-old fired the weapon, but the juvenile was in possession of the handgun and passed it to one of the adults who fired it.

A 26-year-old man was also arrested Monday for allegedly shooting and killing a 30-year-old man at a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side last month.

Rodnee Miller, a twice-convicted felon, is currently in Alabama, and awaiting extradition to Chicago.

First-degree murder charges are pending.

Miller allegedly shot Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills, during an argument at the bus station on Oct. 24.

Police say the offender arrived at the station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street from Minneapolis, Minn. The suspect then waited for the victim to arrive, approached him and fatally shot him.