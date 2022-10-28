Chicago police release photos of suspect in fatal Greyhound station shooting

article

Chicago police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting at a Chicago Greyhound bus station earlier this week.

On Monday, Duwon Gaddis, 30, was shot at a bus station on the Near West Side during an argument with an individual around 11 a.m.

Gaddis, of Palos Hills, was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Police say the offender arrived at the station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street from Minneapolis, Minn. The suspect then waited for the victim to arrive, approached him and fatally shot him.

The suspect changed his clothes at the station then left, according to police.

Police are searching for a Black man, around 5'10-6', 200-225 lbs., with a beard.

Before the shooting, police say the offender was wearing a baseball cap, blue surgical mask, grey hooded jacket, blue athletic pants with two white stripes down each leg, and blue Croc style shoes.

The backpack as seen in above picture was left at the scene and has been recovered.

After the shooting, the offender changed clothes into a black Reebok hooded sweatshirt, with Reebok on the front in white lettering, a black balaclava style mask, and has a blue suitcase.

Contact Chicago police with any information on this individual.