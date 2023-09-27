Convicted felon from Chicago arrested at Naperville TopGolf with Glock: prosecutors

article

A Chicago man on parole was arrested at a TopGolf in Naperville for having a gun following a felony conviction.

Ronald Richardson, 34, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and armed habitual criminal.

Naperville police on patrol at the TopGolf on Odyssey Court Tuesday night saw a firearm in the driver's side door of a parked vehicle.

Prosecutors say a short time later around 11:40 p.m., Richardson and several others returned to the car in question, and he got in the driver’s seat.

Officers ordered everyone out. While searching, they allegedly found a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun loaded with nineteen rounds in the driver’s side door compartment.

Richardson is currently on parole out of Cook County on an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon conviction.

He appeared in court Wednesday morning and was charged. His arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 23.