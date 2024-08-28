Convicted felon indicted after robbing Oak Lawn store at gunpoint

article

A man was indicted by a grand jury in Cook County on Monday after robbing a store in Oak Lawn in April.

Anthony Williams, 45, was accused of holding the manager of Tobacco Island at gunpoint on April 2 and demanding money and cigarettes.

The suspect fled the scene with an estimated $5,000 in merchandise. Williams, a known felon, was identified as a suspect by Oak Lawn police. He was already on the radar of several police agencies for similar offenses.

Williams was arrested on April 9 after a multi-town chase and standoff with police following an armed robbery at an AT&T store in Palos Heights.

In connection to the robbery in Oak Lawn, Williams was charged with five felonies: aggravated unlawful restraint, armed robbery, robbery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon.