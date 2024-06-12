Convicted felon on parole arrested after police find loaded handgun, pills in vehicle: prosecutors

article

A convicted felon on parole was arrested this week for possessing a loaded handgun.

Devon Redmond, 25, of Glendale Heights, faces one felony count of possession of a loaded machine gun, one felony count of armed violence, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

At 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, officers set up surveillance on a vehicle that was registered to Redmond. Prosecutors said he was wanted on several outstanding no-bond arrest warrants out of DeKalb County.

Redmond was allegedly carrying a handbag, exited a residence and walked toward his vehicle, a white 2014 Nissan Altima.

Redmond then allegedly placed the handbag in the rear of his car, directly behind and beneath the driver's seat before getting into the vehicle.

Officers immediately pinned Redmond's vehicle. He then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Following a brief foot chase, officers arrested Redmond.

When searching the Altima, officers allegedly found a fully loaded Glock 23 with an extended magazine and one bullet in the chamber in Redmond's handbag.

The weapon was modified with a switch capable of making the firearm fully automatic. Additionally, officers allegedly found numerous pills of suspected Xanax.

At the time of his arrest, Redmond was on parole for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

"Within one week, the Naperville Police Department’s exceptional efforts have resulted in the removal of four dangerous firearms from those who are not legally allowed to possess them," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "What I find particularly disturbing in this case is the fact that the defendant, a convicted felon currently on parole with multiple active warrants out for his arrest, was allegedly in possession of a machine gun. I thank the Naperville Police Department for their continued commitment to public safety. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Alexandria Levan and Anthony Raimondi for their efforts in securing strong charges against Mr. Redmond."

A judge granted the state's motion to deny pre-trial release for Redmond. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 8.