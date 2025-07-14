Convicted murderer Marni Yang's defense unveils new evidence in bid for retrial

The Brief New evidence: Marni Yang’s legal team presented undeveloped crime scene film and expert analysis suggesting the shooter was significantly taller than Yang, who is 5 feet tall. Defense claims: Lawyers also introduced new testimony and medical records pointing to potential domestic abuse and flaws in Shaun Gayle’s timeline. What’s next: The judge delayed proceedings to review a 111-page defense report; a decision on a new trial or dismissal is expected at the next hearing on Aug. 18.



The woman convicted of killing the pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago Bears player Shaun Gayle is back in court, with her legal team arguing she’s innocent — and armed with new evidence they say proves it.

What we know:

Marni Yang was convicted in 2011 of murdering Rhoni Reuter, who was eight months pregnant with Gayle’s child, in her Deerfield condo.

Now, nearly 14 years later, Yang’s attorneys are asking the same judge who oversaw her original trial to grant her a new one.

This latest effort hinges on never-before-seen evidence — including three canisters of undeveloped 35mm film from the crime scene. Defense experts say the images show that the shooter would have to be at least 5-foot-9. Yang is 5 feet tall.

Among the other new claims: a barber’s testimony that allegedly contradicts Gayle’s timeline, and medical records suggesting Reuter sustained injuries days before her death, possibly pointing to domestic abuse.

Prosecutors on Monday objected to a revised affidavit from a forensic expert, saying they had only just received the updated report. That prompted Judge Christopher Stride to pause proceedings, so the state could review the defense’s 111-page submission.

Yang, who was recorded confessing to a friend during the original investigation, maintains that she lied in an effort to protect her teenage son.

"She said to her friend Ms. Passion, 'I'm just gonna make some s*** up' and she did and that was the only thing that convicted her. There was no physical evidence. There's no scientific evidence. There weren't any fingerprints. There wasn't any DNA. There wasn't a footprint in blood. There was nothing in that crime scene other than her statement to passion months and months later after she was trying to protect her son that got her into this mess. Frankly it was stupid to do it," Yang's attorney Jed Stone said. "She's innocent. Now, let's get to justice."

What's next:

Stride apologized to Yang for not getting the chance to speak during Monday’s hearing. The case is continued until Aug. 18.

At that point, the judge could deny the motion, grant a new trial or vacate the conviction altogether.