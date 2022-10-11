Convicted sex offender from Chicago charged with child pornography possession

A Chicago man who was convicted more than two decades ago of sexually abusing a minor has been arrested and charged for allegedly having sexually explicitly material involving children on a memory card in his possession.

Jason Jeffries – a registered sex offender – was taken into custody on October 4, 2022. At the time of his arrest, officials say he was on parole for a 2017 child pornography conviction.

In 2001, Jeffries was convicted of sexually abusing a minor in Will County.

Jason Jeffries | Cook County Sheriff's Office

In this most recent investigation, the Sheriff's Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from the Illinois Department of Corrections, which was overseeing the 41-year-old's parole.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Jeffries was arrested after investigators allegedly found 12 videos on a memory card in his possession. The videos depicted sexually explicit material involving children between the ages of six and eight, officials said.

The investigation revealed the videos were downloaded from the internet, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Jeffries remains in custody on a $1-million bond.