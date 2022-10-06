Cook County 2023 budget reveals no tax, fee increases for seventh year in a row

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle unveiled her $8.7 billion budget for 2023 Thursday.

The proposal does not include any tax or fee increases for the seventh year in a row.

During her address Thursday morning, Preckwinkle touted the smallest budget gap in a decade.

The gap is just $18.2 million — thanks to higher than forecasted revenue figures, including an additional $124 million from sales taxes and $1 billion in American Rescue Funds.

The county did not need to make any cuts to services or increase taxes.

Preckwinkle also said that the county's pension fund is on track to be 100 percent fully funded by the year 2043.

This budget will take effect next June after going through a series of public hearings and gaining approval from the full board.

The budget unveiling comes the same day that the application period opens for the county's Guaranteed Income Pilot.

Under the pilot, 3,250 Cook County residents will receive monthly payments of $500 a month for two years.

The money can be spent however the recipient sees fit.

This is one of several federal Covid-19 relief-funded initiatives announced by Preckwinkle in the past year.

Twelve-million dollars will also be used to eliminate medical debt for qualified county residents.

You can apply for the Cook County Promise Pilot on the county's website now through Oct. 21.

Participants will be selected through a lottery.