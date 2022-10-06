Cook County residents can now apply for $500 a month through guaranteed income program

Cook County has begun accepting applications for a new economic aid program that will send cash to thousands of residents.

The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Program will send $500 to more than 3,200 Cook County residents each month for the next two years.

Participants in this program must be adults living in Cook County, be income-eligible and not be participants in other guaranteed income programs for the 24-month duration of the Cook County pilot, officials said.

Participants must have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level, or make less than $69,375 for a household of four.

Though participants from both the city and suburbs will be able to apply and participate, the majority of the participant pool will be composed of suburban residents.

An estimated 36% of all Cook County residents are eligible to apply.

Only one representative per household can participate in the program. You will not be required to verify your citizen or immigration status during the application.

The pilot will be funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars, which is part of the County’s $1 billion investment to "help build a sustainable, affordable and equitable future for residents."

Click here to apply here to be in the program.

The county will be accepting applications through Oct. 21.