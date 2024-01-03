Cook County empowers communities with $5M boost for local organizations

Community-based organizations in Cook County are getting a $5 million boost.

County officials announced several grants Wednesday morning that were awarded under the Cook County Starting Block Grant Initiative.

County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the funding is intended to help increase the health, safety and success of people and communities.

A total of 51 organizations are slated to receive up to $100,000 each over two years from the Starting Block Grant Program.

The recipients serve more than 150 different neighborhoods and municipalities with a concentration in Austin and Englewood.