Schaumburg armed robbery: Woman, infant robbed at gunpoint outside Woodfield Mall

A woman and her baby were robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in a Woodfield Mall parking lot in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Around 2:10 p.m., Oak Brook police say a license plate reader picked up on the suspect's vehicle at Route 83 and 16th St. When police responded, they witnessed the vehicle ramming a car in front of them at the exit to 22nd St. from the outer ring road.

Police began chasing the suspect's vehicle, which then rammed a police car before being stopped on southbound I-294 near Ogden Ave.

Oak Brook police took the suspect into custody and recovered a gun, they said.

Nobody was injured. The investigation is ongoing.