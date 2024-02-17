Cook County bar shooting leaves 1 dead, another critically injured: police

A shooting outside a bar in Chicago's southwest suburbs early Saturday morning left one person dead and another critically injured.

The McCook Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance in the parking lot at All Star Bar located at 7949 47th Street.

Officers found two people who had been shot multiple times about a half-black south of the parking lot.

Both victims were transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. One of the unidentified individuals was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shooting is currently under investigation. The Major Case Assistance Team (MCAT) is assisting local police.

Chief Carr of the McCook Police Department urges anyone with information about this incident to contact the McCook Police Department at (708) 447-9191 or anonymously through email at policeinfo@mccookpolice.org.