Cook County officials urge blood donations amid seasonal donation decline

As the holiday season approaches, blood donations typically see a significant decline, with some centers reporting a drop of more than 20 percent.

This reduction in donations has prompted calls for more participation, particularly from minority communities.

Sickle cell disease, which primarily affects Black Americans, remains a critical concern for healthcare providers.

Patients with the disease often require multiple blood transfusions throughout their lives, making a steady supply of blood vital.

"So I implore all of you to tell everybody you know about these blood drives because this is an opportunity to save lives and decrease this shortage that we're facing across the country," said Monica Gordon, Cook County Clerk-elect.

She emphasized the importance of community involvement, noting that each blood donation can save up to three lives.

To encourage more donations, the Community Blood Center in Beverly is offering gift cards to eligible donors through the holiday season.