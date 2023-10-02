Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Cook County home, driver taken to hospital

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 2:43PM
Northbrook
FOX 32 Chicago

Car crashes into Cook County home, driver taken to hospital

A car crashed into a home in suburban Cook County on Monday afternoon.

COOK COUNTY - A car crashed into a home in Northbrook on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 4500 block of Concord Lane, according to Glenview officials who responded to the scene.

Officials say the driver had a "medical episode, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and strike the house." Nobody was home at the time of the incident.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, officials said. Nobody else was injured.

No further information was provided.