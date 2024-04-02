Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough hospitalized in 'serious' condition

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough has been hospitalized with a serious medical condition for an undisclosed illness, according to her office.

"Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough has been hospitalized with a serious medical condition and is currently undergoing medical treatment," a statement from her office read. "Her family is requesting privacy, and we ask for prayers for the Clerk and her family at this difficult time."

It was not immediately clear where Yarbrough was hospitalized or what she was being treated for.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough (Cook County Clerks Office)

The 73-year-old is the first woman and African American to hold the office of Cook County Clerk, which oversees all election functions for the county.

This is a developing story. More details will be shared as they become available.