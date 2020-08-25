Cook County coronavirus death toll tops 5,000: medical examiner

article

County health officials on Tuesday said another several dozen people have died from the coronavirus, pushing Cook County’s death toll past 5,000.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed 51 additional COVID-19 deaths in the last week, bringing the total in Cook County to 5025.

The statewide total stands at 221,790 cases and 7,888 fatalities, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday.

After a mid-May pandemic peak, Illinois cases have surged back upward since July. Over the last two weeks, the state has averaged 1,885 new coronavirus cases per day, more than triple the state’s running rate on June 24.

Monday marked the 34rd consecutive day Illinois has recorded a four-digit daily caseload. On Saturday, the state saw its largest caseload in three months, recording 2,356 new COVID-19 infections.