Video shows violent attack on Cook County correctional officer during routine safety check

The union representing Cook County correctional officers is demanding immediate safety reforms after a probationary officer was attacked by an inmate at the Cook County Department of Corrections.

The violent incident, which occurred on Oct. 6, was captured on surveillance video.

According to Teamsters Local 700, the officer was conducting a routine safety check in a dormitory by himself, following an order from a supervisor who was not present in the building. The union says this violated department protocol, which requires backup for officers in such situations.

After the assault, the union claims the supervisor failed to call 911 for medical assistance and instead sent the officer to the jail's medical facility alone, where he waited hours for treatment before being told to return to duty.

"Officer safety must be the number one priority of the Cook County Department of Corrections, but right now the Sheriff's Office is falling woefully short," Teamsters Local 700 President Ramon Williams said in a statement.

"Our members are being ordered by supervisors into extremely dangerous situations without proper backup, leading to violent outcomes such as this. Additionally, this offender still has not been charged for his heinous act several days after the incident, which sends a message to other inmates that this conduct has no consequences. These failures are completely unacceptable to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day at the CCDOC."

The union is calling for a full investigation into what happened. Their demands include charging the inmate involved, increased staffing, proper backup during safety checks, and the presence of supervisors inside the buildings.

FOX 32 has reached out to the Cook County Department of Corrections for comment and we're waiting to hear back.