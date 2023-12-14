Couples eager to secure first Cook County marriage license of 2024

As the year comes to a close, couples in Cook County are anticipating the opportunity to kick off 2024 by becoming the first to receive a marriage license.

The annual tradition, organized by the Cook County Clerk – Karen A. Yarbrough – involves a lottery drawing to determine the fortunate pair.

The application process for the coveted first marriage license is officially open, and interested couples have until December 26 to submit their entries. Following the application deadline, the winners will be revealed on the next day, December 27.

The couple selected through the lottery will have the unique privilege of exchanging vows in the first wedding ceremony of the new year, scheduled to take place on January 2.