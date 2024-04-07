Cook County crash leaves 2 dead; 2 in custody
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - Two people are in custody following a deadly car crash in South Holland Saturday night.
There was a fatal crash involving four vehicles near 147th Street and Perry Avenue.
Two men were killed, a 32-year-old and a 24-year-old. No other injuries were reported. Other occupants involved refused medical attention.
Police have two people in custody. No further details are available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.