Expand / Collapse search

Cook County crash leaves 2 dead; 2 in custody

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 7, 2024 11:54am CDT
South Holland
FOX 32 Chicago

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - Two people are in custody following a deadly car crash in South Holland Saturday night.

There was a fatal crash involving four vehicles near 147th Street and Perry Avenue. 

Two men were killed, a 32-year-old and a 24-year-old. No other injuries were reported. Other occupants involved refused medical attention. 

Police have two people in custody. No further details are available at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 