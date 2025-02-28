Cook County crash: Semi-truck rolled over at I-57 and I-294

The Brief A semi-truck rollover blocked a major ramp near Interstate 57 and the Tri-State Tollway. Drivers were rerouted as crews worked to clear the scene. No immediate reports of injuries or cause of the crash.



A semi-truck rolled over Friday near the interchange of Interstate 57 and the Tri-State Tollway, causing traffic delays for drivers in the area.

What we know:

The crash happened on the southbound I-57 ramp leading to northbound I-294. Crews responded to the scene to assess the situation and work on clearing the roadway.

The ramp was blocked, and traffic was rerouted. Drivers were directed off at 147th Street and back onto the northbound side of the Tri-State Tollway.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released information on whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

What's next:

Authorities are working to clear the scene and reopen the ramp as soon as possible. Drivers are advised to check for traffic updates and use alternate routes if needed.