Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Kane County, DeKalb County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kenosha County
4
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until FRI 2:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County, Kankakee County, Southern Cook County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Eastern Will County, Jasper County, Lake County, Porter County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Northern Cook County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 2:00 PM CST, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Kane County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Kendall County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Central Cook County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County

Cook County crash: Semi-truck rolled over at I-57 and I-294

By Jenna Carroll
Published  February 28, 2025 8:55am CST
Traffic
FOX 32 Chicago

Rollover crash at I-57 and I-294

The I-57 ramp to the Tri-State was blocked Friday morning due to a rollover crash.

The Brief

    • A semi-truck rollover blocked a major ramp near Interstate 57 and the Tri-State Tollway.
    • Drivers were rerouted as crews worked to clear the scene.
    • No immediate reports of injuries or cause of the crash.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A semi-truck rolled over Friday near the interchange of Interstate 57 and the Tri-State Tollway, causing traffic delays for drivers in the area.

What we know:

The crash happened on the southbound I-57 ramp leading to northbound I-294. Crews responded to the scene to assess the situation and work on clearing the roadway.

The ramp was blocked, and traffic was rerouted. Drivers were directed off at 147th Street and back onto the northbound side of the Tri-State Tollway.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released information on whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

What's next:

Authorities are working to clear the scene and reopen the ramp as soon as possible. Drivers are advised to check for traffic updates and use alternate routes if needed.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by FOX 32's Gabriella Premus.

TrafficNewsCook County