Cook County crime: Chicago man charged with murder of 53-year-old, police say

A 30-year-old Chicago man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 53-year-old man in suburban Oak Forest last week.

Michael Protho was charged with the first-degree murder of Edward Lewis, according to Oak Forest police.

Michael Protho (Oak Forest Police Department)

What we know:

The shooting death took place in the 15500 block of Long Avenue last Friday.

Cook County prosecutors approved the felony charge against Protho on Monday.

He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

Police did not give details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting.