Cook County crime: Glenview man charged with posting child pornography online

A 58-year-old Glenview man has been arrested for allegedly posting child pornography content online.

Bruce Claver was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with three felony counts of Manufacturing Child Pornography of a victim under 13 years old. He appeared in court in Skokie on Wednesday.

Glenview police say the investigation into Claver began on Dec. 1 after the US Secret Service identified him as someone posting child pornography content online.

No further details were provided by the police. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.