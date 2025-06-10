Cook County declares maternal morbidity and mortality a public health crisis

The Brief Black women in Illinois are still 3 to 4 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than white women Cook County leaders say more work is needed, despite recent improvements Advocates warn federal changes could jeopardize progress in women’s health research



Cook County has officially declared maternal morbidity and mortality a public health crisis.

What we know:

The announcement came Tuesday during a press conference held by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who underscored the persistent racial disparities that continue to endanger the lives of expectant mothers.

In Illinois, Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women—a gap local leaders called unacceptable and in need of urgent attention.

Officials pointed to recent progress in maternal health outcomes but emphasized that disparities remain and work is far from over.

Big picture view:

The CDC estimates that up to 80% of maternal deaths are preventable, adding urgency to calls for improved access, education and investment in maternal care—particularly for communities of color.

What they're saying:

While advocates welcomed the county’s recognition of the issue, they also voiced concern over potential federal changes that could affect women's health research.

Proposed plans by the Trump administration to restructure the National Institutes of Health have raised alarm among equity advocates, who fear that reshaping or cutting programs without a focus on equity could roll back hard-won gains.

What's next:

A hearing to officially recognize maternal morbidity as a health crisis across Illinois is currently underway. County leaders and public health experts say sustained attention, funding and policy changes will be needed to protect women’s lives and close the racial health gap.