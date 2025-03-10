Cook County deputies arrest man who escaped electronic monitoring while awaiting sexual assault trial

article

A man wanted for escaping electronic monitoring while awaiting trial on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault has been arrested.

The backstory:

Jorge Mondragon-Bahena, 48, was placed on the Sheriff’s Electronic Monitoring Program in October 2022 after being charged with the sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13.

However, in March 2023, Mondragon-Bahena removed his GPS tracking device and fled his assigned residence in the 3500 block of North Southport Avenue in Chicago.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Electronic Monitoring investigators made several attempts to locate him but were unsuccessful.

Mondragon-Bahena was subsequently declared a fugitive, and an arrest warrant was issued for him on charges of escape and the underlying criminal sexual assault.

In January, investigators learned that Mondragon-Bahena had been using multiple aliases and was living in Chicago, working as a cook at an unknown restaurant.

Last week, the Fugitive Task Force discovered additional information that led them to a residence in the 4500 block of South Talman Avenue, where Mondragon-Bahena was found and taken into custody without incident.

On March 7, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved felony escape charges.

What's next:

Mondragon-Bahena appeared in court on March 8 for his initial hearing and was ordered detained at the Cook County Jail while awaiting further proceedings.