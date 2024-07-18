'Maybe you can help me': Disabled veteran faces confusion over Cook County property tax bill

With property tax bills due by August 1, many Cook County residents are facing issues, and another veteran has now raised concerns.

Martin Guest, a disabled veteran, recently turned to FOX 32 after waiting two hours at the Cook County Assessor's Office without getting answers. Guest, who cannot stand for long periods, said, "This is the document that states that I am totally and permanently disabled from the VA."

Guest's complaint adds to a growing list of Cook County homeowners who have contacted FOX 32 about property tax problems.

"I happened to see the segment that you did with a veteran and his daughter, and he was saying that he got a $6,000 bill, and I'm like, wait a minute, I got the same. I got the same issue. That's why I called, because I figure, okay, you helped him. Maybe you can help me," Guest said.

Guest bought his home in Glenwood on August 25, 2023. As a first-time homebuyer, he was hit with a hefty tax bill.

"I'm a first-time homebuyer. It's not a whole lot I'm abreast of as far as this process. You know, I'm blessed to even have a home. Truly I am. You know, I have a 14-year-old son and I take care of him the best I can. And this is kind of important to me because I don't have that kind of money," Guest said.

Featured article

Guest showed FOX 32 a document indicating that the previous tax bill for the home was $0, as the house was owned by another disabled veteran. However, months after purchasing the home, Guest received a tax bill for $10,114.13, which was later corrected to $0 with a certificate of error. Yet, the issue resurfaced.

Recently, Guest received a second installment tax bill for 2023, showing he owes nearly $11,000, due in 14 days unless a payment arrangement is made. Online records show he owes $6,800, adding to the confusion.

Guest visited the Cook County Assessor’s Office in suburban Markham but left without answers.

"I guess that's why I'm where I'm at, trying to figure out how to fix this," Guest said.