Cook County issues disaster proclamation after record number of tornadoes in July, more than $5M in damages

Cook County issued a disaster proclamation Monday in response to the record number of tornadoes that hit the Chicago area in mid-July.

A severe weather system, officially classified as a derecho, swept through northern Illinois and Indiana on July 15, bringing a total of 32 tornadoes. This set a new record for tornadoes on a single day or from a single event in the Chicago NWS forecast area.

Cook County experienced 16 tornadoes, significantly damaging public and private property. Broadview, Chicago, Dolton, Flossmoor, Harvey and Robbins were among the hardest-hit Cook County municipalities.

"Cook County residents sustained significant damage due to severe storms that struck our community on July 14 and 15," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "My administration continues to coordinate recovery efforts with impacted municipalities and will ensure we pursue all possible opportunities for additional assistance. This proclamation is another step to assist residents in the recovery from the storms’ impacts."

According to Preckwinkle, local governments reported damage and response costs that totaled more than $5 million. Response and recovery efforts by the County’s Emergency Operations Center following the storm lasted for several days.

The proclamation will help the county assist communities in their recovery efforts. The county will also work with state and federal agencies to further assess the damage.