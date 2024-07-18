Chicago area records 3 more tornadoes from Monday's derecho, totaling 22: NWS

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that three more tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area during Monday night's derecho.

The severe weather system swept through northern Illinois and Indiana, bringing the total count of tornadoes to 22.

This ties the daily tornado record for the Chicago forecast area.

The tornadoes also matched the daily total seen on March 31 last year.

So far, the NWS has confirmed the following tornadoes:

EF-0: Glen Ellyn to Lombard

EF-0: Villa Park

EF-1: Grant Park

EF-1: Sugar Grove to Aurora EF-1

EF-0: Crestwood to Blue Island

EF-1 Flossmoor to Thornton

EF-0: West Town (Chicago)

EF-0: Shelby to Wheatfield Township

EF-0: Peotone (track TBD)

EF-0: Manteno (track TBD)

EF-0: Southern Winnebago County EF-0 (exact track still TBD)

EF-0: Byron

EF-0: Davis Junction

EF-0: Sugar Grove to North Aurora

EF-1: Yorkville to Naperville

EF-2: Channahon-Manhattan-Frankfort-Matteson

EF-0: Crest Hill to Lockport

EF-1 Justice

EF-1: Chicago; Near West Side to west side of The Loop

EF-1: Chicago; Chicago Lawn to West Englewood

EF-1: Cedar Lake to Crown Point

EF-1: Minooka-Shorewood-Joliet

A 44-year-old woman from Cedar Lake, Ind., died following the storms, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The storms also led to dozens of flight cancelations at O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport, thousands of power outages and several reports of storm damage.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.