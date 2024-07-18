Chicago area records 3 more tornadoes from Monday's derecho, totaling 22: NWS
CHICAGO - The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that three more tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area during Monday night's derecho.
The severe weather system swept through northern Illinois and Indiana, bringing the total count of tornadoes to 22.
This ties the daily tornado record for the Chicago forecast area.
The tornadoes also matched the daily total seen on March 31 last year.
So far, the NWS has confirmed the following tornadoes:
- EF-0: Glen Ellyn to Lombard
- EF-0: Villa Park
- EF-1: Grant Park
- EF-1: Sugar Grove to Aurora EF-1
- EF-0: Crestwood to Blue Island
- EF-1 Flossmoor to Thornton
- EF-0: West Town (Chicago)
- EF-0: Shelby to Wheatfield Township
- EF-0: Peotone (track TBD)
- EF-0: Manteno (track TBD)
- EF-0: Southern Winnebago County EF-0 (exact track still TBD)
- EF-0: Byron
- EF-0: Davis Junction
- EF-0: Sugar Grove to North Aurora
- EF-1: Yorkville to Naperville
- EF-2: Channahon-Manhattan-Frankfort-Matteson
- EF-0: Crest Hill to Lockport
- EF-1 Justice
- EF-1: Chicago; Near West Side to west side of The Loop
- EF-1: Chicago; Chicago Lawn to West Englewood
- EF-1: Cedar Lake to Crown Point
- EF-1: Minooka-Shorewood-Joliet
A 44-year-old woman from Cedar Lake, Ind., died following the storms, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
The storms also led to dozens of flight cancelations at O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport, thousands of power outages and several reports of storm damage.
We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.