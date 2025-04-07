Illinois research reveals global implicit bias trends and shifting views on LGBTQ+

The Brief A University of Illinois study looked at implicit bias in 33 countries, including the U.S. Age bias emerged as stronger than race or sexuality, though less talked about. Attitudes toward LGBTQ+ people showed the biggest shift, with the media credited for change.



A new global study from the University of Illinois reveals deep-seated implicit biases across age, race, body size, skin tone, and sexuality—with ageism emerging as one of the strongest yet least visible forms of bias.

What we know:

The study surveyed individuals in 33 countries to measure implicit biases related to a range of commonly stigmatized groups. That included attitudes that favor thin over obese people, light over dark skin, straight over gay, and young over old.

"Age bias is one of the strongest ones that shows up implicitly," U of I Professor Benedek Kurdi said. "It's stronger than race. It’s stronger than sexuality and yet it’s something that’s not visible all that much in society."

Researchers were struck by one shift in particular: a significant decline in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment. Kurdi credited popular media and news coverage for playing a role in shaping more accepting attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community.

What's next:

Kurdi and his team plan to use the study’s findings as a foundation for further research into what drives attitude change. One focus will be how events like the COVID-19 pandemic may have accelerated or influenced these changes.

They also aim to examine whether improvements in bias actually lead to tangible differences in how people are treated in their day-to-day lives.

"For them, the question is when I go to the doctor or when I’m trying to buy a car or when I’m part of the educational system, am I going to be treated fairly or am I not going to be treated fairly?" Kurdi said.