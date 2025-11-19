Cook County to double immigration attorneys amid national debate on raids

The Brief Cook County Action: Toni Preckwinkle announced the county will double immigration attorneys to expand legal aid for residents facing deportation. Expanded Support: The Public Defender’s Office aims to help more families avoid unlawful deportations. National Hearing: Lawmakers in D.C. held a hearing on immigration raids, featuring testimony on alleged excessive force by ICE agents.



A hearing on Capitol Hill explored the impact of immigration raids across the country on Wednesday.

At the same time, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced expanded legal services for residents who are facing deportation.

What we know:

Cook County: The Cook County Public Defender's Office will be doubling the number of attorneys on staff next year — specifically to help support community members who have been detained by federal immigration officials.

Preckwinkle announced the expansion alongside Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell, Jr. on Wednesday afternoon. They said they've accounted for seven additional positions in next year's budget proposal, some of them attorneys.

"Next year, we are going to double the number of attorneys in the Immigration Division from four to eight, and by 2027, we expect to have a total of 12 attorneys dedicated to assisting our clients," Mitchell Jr. said.

Cook County launched its Immigration Division with a pilot program in 2020 before making it permanent in 2022.

Since its debut, the Law Office of the Public Defender has represented nearly 200 clients in immigration proceedings — nearly 50 of them this year alone.

"This expansion will allow the public defender to broaden outreach and respond to more cases that come into the Family Support Network Hotline and the Midwest Immigration Defenders [Alliance], the region's primary entry point for legal service requests," Preckwinkle said. "Supporting this work will keep families together and help prevent asylum seekers and longtime community members from being deported based on unlawful or unconstitutional government actions."

Washington, D.C.: Also Wednesday, a forum with the House Democratic Committee on Homeland Security was held on Capitol Hill.

Ranking Member Bennie Thompson was joined by U.S. Representatives Robin Kelly (D-Illinois) and Delia Ramirez (D-Illinois) along with other lawmakers. There, they heard from community members and activists who have been on the ground during federal immigration enforcement operations nationwide, including Chicago Reverend David Black.

Black has attended several protests at the Broadview ICE Processing Facility in recent weeks, including in September when he was shot with pepper balls when he said he was preaching to federal agents who were on the roof.

"ICE and the Border Patrol's use of force against peaceful protesters and our neighbors across Chicagoland has consistently been vicious and excessive," Black said. "Agents at the Department of Homeland Security, led by their role model Gregoy Bovino, have shown open contempt for the rule of law."

Black preaches at First Presbyterian Church of Chicago in Woodlawn.

In a statement last month, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called Black an "agitator," writing that he was among the people who ignored warnings to get off federal property.

Black claims he did not receive any warnings.

What's next:

Community members who are seeking support from the Cook County Law Office of the Public Defender — Immigration Division can learn more by clicking here.