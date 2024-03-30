Cook County man on electronic monitoring for felony charges arrested with guns, drugs

article

A Berwyn man was arrested with illegal guns and narcotics following an undercover investigation by the Cook County Sheriff's Office and local police.

The Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Saul Hernandez was on electronic monitoring awaiting trial for felony gun and drug charges when he was arrested again on Wednesday.

Hernandez's home in the 7700 block of South Harlem Avenue was searched following a months-long investigation that began last year. Police found several illegal firearms, various narcotics, and a substantial amount of cash inside his home.

Deputies went undercover and bought drugs from Hernandez several times to secure a search warrant.

Investigators recovered a 12-gauge shotgun, two AK pistols, three semiautomatic handguns - including one that was stolen - one .38 caliber revolver, one extended magazine, 157 grams of suspect cocaine, 5,152 grams of cannabis, 19 grams of suspect MDMA (powdered ecstasy), 1,083 grams of THC oils, 757 grams of THC gummies, 770 grams of packaged psilocybin "magic mushroom" bars, and more than $17,600 cash.

Hernandez had been on electronic monitoring since January on charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon/No FOID/CCL and Manufacturing/Delivering Cannabis 2,000<5,000 grams.

Now, Hernandez is facing an additional seven counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Cocaine and one count each of Armed Violence, Violation of Conditional Release/Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to deliver, Possession of MDMA with Intent to Deliver, and Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Deliver.

He appeared in court on Friday and a judge ordered him to be held in custody ahead of his next court date on April 23.