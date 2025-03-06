Cook County farm says $200K grant and two other pending grants were canceled

The Brief A family-owned farm in Matteson, Illinois, faces a financial setback as funding for a key grant to remodel its distribution center has been suspended, along with two other pending grants. The company’s steady income from moving food to local food banks has also been disrupted, adding to the challenges created by the funding suspension. Despite the challenges, Kakadoodle’s owners remain confident, emphasizing their focus on delivering chemical-free food directly to homes and adapting to thrive without relying on government assistance.



A family-owned farm in the south suburbs of Chicago has announced that funding for a grant it received last October has been suspended.

Kakadoodle, located in Matteson, revealed on Facebook that in addition to the $200,000 grant awarded for remodeling a pole barn into a new distribution center, two other pending grants have also been canceled.

Furthermore, the company’s steady revenue from moving food to local food banks has halted.

What they're saying:

The owners of Kakadoodle released a statement addressing the impact of the funding freeze, describing the situation as a "perfect storm."

A partial statement can be found below:

"Between bird flu and now this, it feels like we’re caught in a perfect storm. It’s scary to be in the middle of it. But here’s the good news: I’ve never felt more confident about Kakadoodle.

"These challenges have forced us to scale back and refocus on our core mission—delivering chemical-free food directly to homes. This is where we can make the biggest impact, and our attention is now laser-focused right where it belongs.

"It’s even sparking new ideas that I believe will take Kakadoodle to the next level.

"I'd even argue that this spending freeze is actually making our company stronger—pushing us to thrive in an open market without relying on government assistance."

The backstory:

Kakadoodle’s struggles are part of a larger issue impacting businesses and organizations across Illinois.

Gov. JB Pritzker has criticized the federal government for withholding $1.88 billion in funds that had already been approved by Congress and signed into law.

In a letter to the White House Office of Management and Budget last month, Pritzker stated that state agencies, small businesses, nonprofits, and everyday residents of Illinois are struggling to access the federal funding they were promised.

He added that the uncertainty surrounding these funds, along with the lack of clarity from the administration, has left many organizations with no choice but to pause operations, cancel projects, or even lay off staff.

Pritzker urged the federal government to fulfill its financial commitments to Illinois, emphasizing that the funds were part of a contractual agreement.

The letter stemmed from a directive that was issued by the White House Office of Management and Budget on Jan. 27, which paused all federal financial disbursements, leading to reports of system outages and lockouts that prevented grantees from accessing their funding.

Since then, Pritzker says that many organizations, including childcare providers, educational institutions, small businesses, and economic development programs, have struggled with the lack of federal funding.

Some have had to cancel projects or even lay off employees as a result of the funding freeze, according to Pritzker's office.

What's next:

Kakadoodle stated that they will keep adapting and exploring new avenues for success.