Cook County man charged in fatal expressway shooting in Dolton

article

A Matteson man was charged in a deadly expressway shooting that resulted in a two-car crash on I-94 in Dolton last summer.

Illinois State Police say Calvin Woods, 32, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder following a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway on August 28, 2023.

Troopers responded to a crash at 7:27 p.m. on northbound I-94 near Dolton Road.

There were two crashed vehicles along the concrete median, an abandoned Audi A4 and a Toyota Camry.

Troopers learned the driver of the Toyota Camry, 30-year-old Travon Mackie of Chicago was transported to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds where he was later pronounced deceased.

Woods was identified as one of the occupants of the Audi.

With the help of the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service, he was arrested on Feb. 22.

Woods was being held at the Cook County Detention Center until his pre-trial detention hearing on Sunday.