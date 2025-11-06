Cook County gas station sells $500,000 lottery ticket

The Brief A Speedway in Hickory Hills sold a $500,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for the Nov. 5 evening drawing. The station earns a $5,000 bonus, and winners have one year to claim their prizes.



A gas station in southwest suburban Hickory Hills sold a winning $500,000 lottery ticket for Wednesday's Lucky Day Lotto.

What we know:

Illinois Lottery officials said the winning ticket was purchased at Speedway, located at 8759 West 95th Street, and matched all five numbers in the Nov. 5 evening drawing to win the game's $500,000 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 2-17-29-31-40.

For selling the winning ticket, the Speedway location will receive $5,000, or 1% of the prize amount.

Officials said nearly 19,000 winning tickets were sold in the Wednesday evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Winners have one year to claim their prize, and are encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

What we don't know:

It's not known whether the jackpot winner has come forward to collect their prize. Illinois lottery winners can choose to remain anonymous.

What you can do:

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with two drawings per day at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Jackpots start at $100,000, and tickets are available in-store, online and via the Illinois Lottery app.