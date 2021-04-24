Cook County Health to welcome walk-ins at all mass vaccination sites starting Monday

Cook County Health will begin welcoming walk-ins at all of its mass vaccination sites beginning Monday, April 26.

The Tinley Park and Matteson sites were the first in Cook County to open for walk-ins on April 21.

Starting Monday, Cook County Health mass vaccination sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday for walk-ins.

List of mass vaccination sites/type of vaccine

Tinley Park, 18451 Convention Center Drive (Moderna, age 18+)

Matteson, 4647 Promenade Way (Pfizer, age 16+)

River Grove- Triton College, 2000 5th Avenue (Pfizer, age 16+)

South Holland- South Suburban College, 15800 State Street (Pfizer, age 16+)

Des Plaines, 1155 E Oakton Street (Pfizer, age 16+)

Forest Park, 7630 West Roosevelt Road (Pfizer, age 16+)

Individuals or groups interested in getting a vaccine can show up and register onsite.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17 year olds.

TINLEY PARK, ILLINOIS - (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Therefore, these individuals must go to a site that has Pfizer.

Individuals who are 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Individuals can still make appointments at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.to 10 p.m.