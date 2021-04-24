Cook County Health to welcome walk-ins at all mass vaccination sites starting Monday
COOK COUNTY - Cook County Health will begin welcoming walk-ins at all of its mass vaccination sites beginning Monday, April 26.
The Tinley Park and Matteson sites were the first in Cook County to open for walk-ins on April 21.
Starting Monday, Cook County Health mass vaccination sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday for walk-ins.
List of mass vaccination sites/type of vaccine
- Tinley Park, 18451 Convention Center Drive (Moderna, age 18+)
- Matteson, 4647 Promenade Way (Pfizer, age 16+)
- River Grove- Triton College, 2000 5th Avenue (Pfizer, age 16+)
- South Holland- South Suburban College, 15800 State Street (Pfizer, age 16+)
- Des Plaines, 1155 E Oakton Street (Pfizer, age 16+)
- Forest Park, 7630 West Roosevelt Road (Pfizer, age 16+)
Individuals or groups interested in getting a vaccine can show up and register onsite.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17 year olds.
Therefore, these individuals must go to a site that has Pfizer.
Individuals who are 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Individuals can still make appointments at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.to 10 p.m.