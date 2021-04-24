Expand / Collapse search

Cook County Health to welcome walk-ins at all mass vaccination sites starting Monday

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
COOK COUNTY - Cook County Health will begin welcoming walk-ins at all of its mass vaccination sites beginning Monday, April 26.

The Tinley Park and Matteson sites were the first in Cook County to open for walk-ins on April 21.

Starting Monday, Cook County Health mass vaccination sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday for walk-ins.

List of mass vaccination sites/type of vaccine

  • Tinley Park, 18451 Convention Center Drive  (Moderna, age 18+)
  • Matteson, 4647 Promenade Way  (Pfizer, age 16+)
  • River Grove- Triton College, 2000 5th Avenue  (Pfizer, age 16+)
  • South Holland- South Suburban College, 15800 State Street  (Pfizer, age 16+)
  • Des Plaines, 1155 E Oakton Street  (Pfizer, age 16+)
  • Forest Park, 7630 West Roosevelt Road  (Pfizer, age 16+)

Individuals or groups interested in getting a vaccine can show up and register onsite. 

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17 year olds.

TINLEY PARK, ILLINOIS - (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Therefore, these individuals must go to a site that has Pfizer.

Individuals who are 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Individuals can still make appointments at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.to 10 p.m.