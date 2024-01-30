Cook County launches $30M 'Healthy Homes' program for health and energy upgrades
COOK COUNTY - A $30 million program aims to make Cook County residents healthier in their homes. It's called "Healthy Homes for Healthy Families."
Cook County government, in partnership with a nonprofit, will provide — free of charge — up to 600 whole home upgrades over the next three years to address health hazards, including lead, radon, and mold, and also increase energy efficiency.
The program is focused on residential buildings.
"Healthy Homes for Healthy Families" is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.