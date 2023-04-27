Cook County high school's senior students all accepted to college

A south suburban high school class has scored a perfect "one hundred."

Every single graduating senior at Southland College Prep in Richton Park has been accepted to college.

Collectively, all 125 students have earned $60 million worth of merit and need-based scholarships and are headed to prestigious institutions like the University of Chicago, Berkeley, Northwestern, Cal-Tech, and Columbia.

The class valedictorian has been accepted to five Ivy League schools and was offered four full-ride scholarships.

"I believe that excellence is contagious, but I also believe that excellence demands commitment and tenacious dedication. And if someone had to ask me what I think about you, I sense that tenacity. I sense that courage. I sense that determination," said Dr. Blondean Davis, CEO of Southland College Prep Charter High School.

Half of the top scholars in the class of 2023 are children of immigrants. They will formally graduate at the Harris Theater at Millennium Park on May 27.