Homewood police continue to search for answers in 1974 missing persons case: 'Never been forgotten'

The Brief The Village of Homewood is seeking public help in finding Nancy O'Sullivan, who disappeared on March 9, 1974, at age 15. Homewood Police Chief Denise McGrath is renewing efforts to solve the cold case on the 51st anniversary of Nancy's disappearance. Authorities believe public awareness could generate new leads in the unsolved case.



The Village of Homewood is renewing its efforts to solve a missing persons case that has remained unsolved for five decades.

The backstory:

Nancy O'Sullivan was just 15 years old when she was last seen in Homewood or South Holland, Illinois, on March 9, 1974.

Over the years, various accounts have emerged about her last known whereabouts, but no concrete answers have been uncovered.

Despite numerous accounts and years of investigation, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Homewood Police Chief Denise McGrath, who first encountered the case as a detective sergeant, has remained committed to finding answers and bringing closure to Nancy’s family.

What they're saying:

McGrath emphasized the department's commitment to finding answers in this case.

"This case has never been forgotten," said McGrath. "We believe that someone out there knows something—perhaps a detail that seemed insignificant at the time but could now be the missing piece to this puzzle. We urge anyone with information to come forward."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Nancy O'Sullivan’s disappearance is asked to contact the Homewood Police Department. For tips or additional information, contact:

Homewood Police Department Dedicated Tip Inbox: Nancy1974@homewoodil.gov

Voicemail Inbox: (708) 206-3373