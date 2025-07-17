Cook County I-55 crash: Delays expected near I-294 interchange, state police warn
COOK COUNTY - A crash involving several vehicles on I-55 in Burr Ridge snarled traffic in the western suburbs on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The Illinois State Police (ISP) said troopers responded to a crash with multiple vehicles on I-55 northbound near I-294, around milepost 277.
The crash blocked at least one lane, backing up traffic in the area.
ISP warned to expect delays while crews worked to clear the scene.
What we don't know:
It's unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash and whether anyone was injured.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.