Cook County Jail chess team places 2nd in international tournament

On Tuesday morning, seven individuals at the Cook County Jail competed in an online international chess tournament and took second place.

The chess tournament included individuals from Armenia, Spain and Russia.

After a six-match, round robin competition, Russia came out on top with a total of three match wins. Cook County, which was representing the United States, placed second with two match wins.

Cook County Jail chess team participating in international tournament on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

"Chess is more than an entertaining past time, the game teaches its players valuable life lessons," Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said in a statement. "It requires these men to practice critical thinking and [to] consider the risks and rewards of their decisions, which are valuable skills they can take with them when they return to their communities."

The chess program at Cook County Jail started in 2012, and currently there are 14 participants in the program. The seven of 14 participants who competed in the tournament were chosen based on skill.

"The game of chess transcends language and cultural barriers, and even the physical barriers within which these men are playing," Sheriff Dart said. "These participants may not all speak the same language, but they were able to connect, compete, and enjoy their time together. After the difficult year we have all had, that is incredibly important."

The individuals in the Cook County Jail chess program meet for an hour each week to practice.

The international tournament began with opening remarks from Sheriff Dart, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, and 12th World Chess Champion Anatoly Karpov.

