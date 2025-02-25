Cook County Jail inmate charged in 2020 fatal shootings
CHICAGO - A Chicago man already behind bars is now facing multiple murder charges for a series of fatal shootings.
What we know:
Antonio Reyes, 21, was arrested at Cook County Jail on Tuesday morning around 8:40 a.m.
Authorities say he is responsible for five separate fatal shootings in 2020, as well as four additional attempted murders.
Reyes was formally charged with five counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder. A judge denied him bond.
Antonio Reyes
What we don't know:
The circumstances of the shootings, or how investigators linked Reyes to the crimes, are unclear.
It’s also not known if he was already in custody for related charges or a different case. He was booked into the jail on Oct. 27, 2021.
What's next:
Reyes is scheduled to appear in court again on March 25.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department and obtained from the Cook County Sheriff's Office website.