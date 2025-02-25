Cook County Jail inmate charged in 2020 fatal shootings

The Brief Antonio Reyes, 21, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder. Reyes was already being held at Cook County Jail when he was arrested Tuesday morning. He is accused of fatally shooting five victims in separate incidents in 2020.



A Chicago man already behind bars is now facing multiple murder charges for a series of fatal shootings.

What we know:

Antonio Reyes, 21, was arrested at Cook County Jail on Tuesday morning around 8:40 a.m.

Authorities say he is responsible for five separate fatal shootings in 2020, as well as four additional attempted murders.

Reyes was formally charged with five counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder. A judge denied him bond.

Antonio Reyes

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the shootings, or how investigators linked Reyes to the crimes, are unclear.

It’s also not known if he was already in custody for related charges or a different case. He was booked into the jail on Oct. 27, 2021.

What's next:

Reyes is scheduled to appear in court again on March 25.