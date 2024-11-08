Cook County Jail inmate indicted after drug-soaked papers found in shoes
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old inmate at Cook County Jail is facing additional charges after authorities discovered drug-soaked papers in his shoes.
Jadarius Baker, who was already in custody on home invasion and armed robbery charges, has been indicted for possession of contraband in a penal institution.
The two strips of paper were discovered on Aug. 27 during a pat-down by correctional staff. The Cook County Sheriff's Office sent the papers to the Illinois State Police forensic lab for testing, which confirmed the presence of a synthetic cannabinoid.
A Cook County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Baker on Oct. 31.
Jadarius Baker