Cook County Jail inmate tests positive for monkeypox

An inmate at Cook County Jail has tested positive for monkeypox, officials said Tuesday.

The individual is believed to have contracted the virus prior to being admitted to the jail, according to officials.

After testing positive, the individual was quarantined and is being monitored with daily screenings. Officials have begun contact tracing to see who may have been exposed to the inmate.

Officials said they believe the risk is low to the jail's general population and staff, however, Cook County Health said it is "reasonable" to expect more monkeypox cases to appear within the jail.

The Chicago Department of Public Health will be at the jail Tuesday to offer monkeypox testing and vaccination for eligible individuals.

Chicago has reported over 200 cases of monkeypox.

You are urged to get tested for monkeypox if you get a rash or symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or malaise.

"If you have those symptoms, stay away from others until you know what's going on. That is a huge step to stop the spread," said Dr. Elizabeth Davis, Medical Director of Community Health Equity, Rush University Medical Center.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global emergency with over 70 countries experiencing an outbreak of the disease.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries since about May. To date, monkeypox deaths have only been reported in Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.