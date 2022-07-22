Chicago's top doctor warns of increasing monkeypox cases

Health officials are trying to get ahead of the monkeypox virus in Chicago, which they call an epicenter in the outbreak.

"Our first case was only in June, so this has been increasing quite quickly," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The concern from the city's top doctor comes as Chicago now has just over 200 cases of monkeypox.

"Most, but not all cases have been in men — specifically in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. That's largely because spread occurs in tight-knit social networks," said Arwady.

Health officials are worried about increased spread at events and street festivals, like the upcoming Northalsted Market Days.

"We've got a new strain impacting our community and we can beat this if we use some common sense, limit our partners, we're not saying not to have sex, but be smart," said Alderman Tom Tunney, 44th Ward.

The other big message is to get tested, fast, if you get a rash or symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or malaise.

"If you have those symptoms, stay away from others until you know what's going on. That is a huge step to stop the spread," said Dr. Elizabeth Davis, Medical Director of Community Health Equity, Rush University Medical Center.

There is an adequate supply of moneypox tests at doctor's offices, but not vaccines, even as Chicago gets set to receive 15-thousand more.

"I am concerned about the moment we're in. We simply do not have enough vaccine for all of those who need it," said David Ernesto Munar, president and CEO of Howard Brown Health.

With the limited vaccine supply, they're only being given to those who've had close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox, as well as men who have sex with men that have certain risk factors.